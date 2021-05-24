Home

Sports

Team USA finishes top of the medal table

CNN
August 8, 2021 11:28 pm
The Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony [Source: Olympics/Twitter]

Team USA has finished top of the medal table at Tokyo 2020, winning 113 medals in 28 different sports.

A total of 626 athletes competed for the US, clinching 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals.

China and hosts Japan were closest to matching the US’ gold medal haul, winning 38 and 27 respectively.

Team USA’s performance at Tokyo ensured it finished top of the medal table — ranked on golds — for the third consecutive Summer Olympic Games.

“We kept our team safe and we’re coming home successful,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

“The Tokyo 2020 Games have been remarkable in so many ways and I’m filled with gratitude and pride.”

A record total of 94 different nations won a medal at Tokyo 2020, including Turkmenistan, San Marino and Burkina Faso — who all claimed their first Olympic medals.

Japan, Italy, Netherlands, Brazil, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei and Turkey also set new records for most medals secured at a single Olympic Games.

The Games, which had been delayed a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, were unlike any other Games in Olympic history.

As coronavirus cases rose in Japan, spectators were banned from Tokyo venues and rules around mask wearing, personal hygiene and social distancing were implemented in the Olympic Village.

