Team Up launch across the Pacific

Australia’s new sport for development program in Fiji, Team Up, will be launched in Suva tomorrow.

Team Up is one of several programs and activities driving the Australian Government’s implementation of the Sports Diplomacy 2030 strategy that support sporting organizations, athletes and the Pacific community through sport.

It delivers one of the key priorities of the strategy by using sport as a tool to strengthen communities across Asia-Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

The program has five focus areas, with gender and disability being the primary focuses.

Other aspects of the program include leadership, governance and knowledge.

The program supports a number of local sports partners like Cricket Fiji, Table Tennis, Basketball Fiji, NRL in Fiji, Get Into Rugby and Just Play for Football.

The Australian Deputy High Commissioner to Fiji, Paul Wilson, will be joining Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar, in launching Team Up tomorrow.

Team Up has been launched in Nauru and Papua New Guinea this week.