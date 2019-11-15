Team prepares for OFC U16 women's championship

The Fiji Football Under16 women’s team will be marching into camp next month to prepare for the 2020 OFC U16 women’s championship.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they are currently arranging for players to attend school in Suva while they undergo training.

“We have discussed with Ministry of Education today and all these girls will be put into Suva schools.”

Yusuf adds Fiji FA will provide accommodation for the players.

“Fiji FA will give them meals and transport them to their schools and provide pick-up as well.”

Fiji FA will also arrange for tuition for these players to keep them engaged in their academic work.

The national women’s U16 side will be in camp for eight weeks before heading for Tahiti.

The winner of the OFC U16 competition will qualify for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India as the OFC representatives.