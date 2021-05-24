Home

Full Coverage
Sports

Team Fiji urged to remain focused

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 21, 2021 4:40 pm
FASANOC Chief Executive, Lorraine Mar.

Team Fiji athletes are being reminded of the role they play during the upcoming Pacific Mini Games and Commonwealth Games next year.

FASANOC Chief Executive, Lorraine Mar, says representing the country will be a huge task for these athletes and they must remain focused on their goals.

Mar adds some sports were fortunate to be able to keep up with some level of training, while others have not.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our expectations going into this events is that we still consider both events as major events even the Pacific Mini Games. They are not going into the Game as a development exercise, and that’s the message we have sent out to our national federations.”

The Pacific Games will be held in Saipan, Northern Marianas in June while Commonwealth Games is in Birmingham in England in July.

