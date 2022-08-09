Team Fiji thanks Fijians

[Photo: Supplied]

With the Commonwealth Games coming to an end, Team Fiji is thankful for all the support they’ve received from Fijians here at home and all over the world in the past two weeks.

Our team won four medals, two silver and two bronze at the Games and Team Fiji Chef De Mission Sale Sorovaki believes they’ve enjoyed the games.

Speaking from Birmingham, Sorovaki says they know many stayed up late or woke up early to watch our athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they know there’re different expectations.

‘You know the expectations may been met or may have fallen short but otherwise there’s always going to be support from Fijians regardless of where they’re in the world to their sportspeople that take part in events such as this’.

Fiji’s men’s and women’s sevens sides settled for silver medals, weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi and para-athlete Naibili Vatunisolo won a bronze each.