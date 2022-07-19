Team Fiji thanks Australia

Pacific sprint king Banuve Tabakaucoro is thankful to the Australian government through its PacificAus Sports funded programs.

Tabakaucoro won the recent Pacific Mini Games 100 and 200 meters gold medals after spending some time on the Gold Coast PacificAus Sports initiative and believes it’ll help him as well at the Commonwealth Games this month.

Athletes from Triathlon, Table Tennis, Athletics and Squash are currently training in Australia as they prepare for the Games.

Fijian triathlete Rhys Cheer who is another recipient says the chance to have an intensive program on the Sunshine Coast with other team members under a world-class coach makes all the difference to his Birmingham preparations.

Even Carolyn Li, the manager of the Fijian table tennis team says their camp in Sydney is the perfect opportunity for them to capitalize on their preparation with an intensive period of training for the Commonwealth Games.

These PacificAus Sports Funded camps and activities will see athletes and coaches enjoy high-performance training environments in various locations in Australia.

FASANOC President Makarita Lenoa thanks the Australian Government for their support of Fijian athletes in their final training and preparation for the Games.

Fiji expects to have a team of 64 athletes across 12 sports, including Para Athletics and Para Table Tennis, Athletics, Boxing, Judo, Lawn Bowls, Rugby 7s Men and Women, Squash, Table Tennis and Weightlifting competing in Birmingham.