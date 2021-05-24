Team Fiji swimmers urged to step up

Fiji swimmers who are earmarked to participate at the 2021 Commonwealth Games have been urged to step up.

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says a few swimmers have clocked some good times during the Grand Prix, but he is confident they can do better.

With eight spots to fill, Rova says international swimmers have also indicated their interest to be part of the Games in Birmingham.

“A lot of them especially those that have been earmarked for the Commonwealth Games, a lot of them are establishing good seasonal times and even personal best times. For the fourth comp of the year, we only started in late Jan, we are doing very well in terms of preps, I know we can do better.”

Fiji Swimming will be sending a team to Budapest for the Long Course competition a month before the Commonwealth to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in England.