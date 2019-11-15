Team Fiji swimmers face training challenges

The current restrictions in place in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting Team Fiji’s Olympic preparations.

One of the sport’s being affected is swimming with eight swimmers vying for the two universality spots available to Team Fiji.

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says the training facility is something our swimmers can’t access at the moment.

‘They have a huge challenge because the swimming pool is no longer accessible to them it’s not only that I think swimming has about 8 athletes who are vying for qualification and so you know our discussions with is how they can create some kind of training environment”.

The Tokoyo Olympic Games will be held next year from the 23rd of July to 8th August.