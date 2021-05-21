Team Fiji sticks to Olympic dream

FASANOC stands by its stance to send Team Fiji to the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

The Games will begin from July 23rd but Japan is experiencing a resurgent in COVID-19 cases.

The International Olympic Committee says sacrifices must be made to allow the successful commencement of the Games.

This has brought about wide criticism from people who are calling for the cancellation of the already postponed Olympics.

FASANOC chief executive Lorraine Mar says Team Fiji will abide by the decision of the IOC.

“We are guided by the directives of the IOC and there’s nothing they’ve sent out instead they’ve put out something contrary to that. So, as far as we are concerned we are still going to the Olympic Games.”

Mar says to ensure the safety of the athletes to and from Japan, Team Fiji will strictly abide by the Tokyo playbook that entails all the required precautionary measures that must be followed.

The Fiji men’s and women’s sevens team have sealed their places in the Olympics while archery, swimming, athletics and judo are still vying for a spot.