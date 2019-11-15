Home

Team Fiji shines in online chess competition

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 23, 2020 12:15 pm
Fiji's top chess players fighting it out from a previous tournament [Source: Fiji Chess Federation]

Fiji’s online chess team managed to win the final two rounds of the Global Chess League season one stage five.

The competition is organized by England-based Peter Hornsby the Director of 2020 chess.

Fiji Chess President Hilda Kunau says in a tournament of 98 international teams, Fiji managed to win four out of seven rounds to end at 35/98.

She says our players are new to 10 minutes plus 5 seconds per move events and time difference caused a lot of late night chess to happen.

Kunau adds despite being one of the smallest chess playing nations in the world, to be ranked 35 is a very respectful debut.

