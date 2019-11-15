Team Fiji shines in online chess competition

Fiji’s online chess team managed to win the final two rounds of the Global Chess League season one stage five.

The competition is organized by England-based Peter Hornsby the Director of 2020 chess.

Fiji Chess President Hilda Kunau says in a tournament of 98 international teams, Fiji managed to win four out of seven rounds to end at 35/98.

She says our players are new to 10 minutes plus 5 seconds per move events and time difference caused a lot of late night chess to happen.

Kunau adds despite being one of the smallest chess playing nations in the world, to be ranked 35 is a very respectful debut.