Team Fiji seek help from corporate partners

Team Fiji will be seeking assistant from the corporate community to help raise funds for 2021 Tokyo Olympics and the Pacific Mini Games.

Both events will be held next year with the Mini Games to be staged either before or after the Olympic Games.

FASANOC chief executive Lorraine Mar says they are aware that funding for the COVID-19 pandemic and rehabilitation post TC Harold will be first priority.

Article continues after advertisement

So FASANOC is calling on their corporate partners and Fiji as a whole, to assist the team during this times.

“For the Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee has subsidies that provides the national Olympic committees to assist in participation, we may to work very hard at the fundraising. We will rely on the corporate community as well as the people of Fiji when it comes to our fundraising.”

But Mar remains optimistic that funding will come through for the Mini Games and Olympics as they plan for fundraising activities.