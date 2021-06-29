Team Fiji safely in Japan

Team Fiji has safely arrived in Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games later next week.

Despite the pandemic and tight restrictions in place, spirits of the athletes are still high as they try and bring home a bag of medals.

Prime Minister of the country, Voreqe Bainimarama has encouraged and wished the athletes the best.

The Prime Minister reminded the athletes to not only represent the flag but to take pride in the values of the Fijian spirit.

“You honor your country by your effort by showing the world what kind of people we are in our play, in our sportsmanship and in our behavior on and off the field on behalf of every Fijian I must sincerely thank you for the sacrifices you have made and the hard work you have done to get to this point”

Chef de mission Patrick Bower says the team is taking extra precautionary measures to ensure they arrive and leave safely.

“those who are all going as part of the team have totally appreciated the effort and opportunity to get away from here and have some tine to train and to meet other athletes and just get ready to hit the ground in Tokyo”

The team arrived into Narita Airport yesterday and underwent a series of tests before they will travelled to Oita where they will be hosted ahead of the Olympic Games.