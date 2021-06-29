Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Another high as Fiji records over 800 infections with three more fatalities|15-year-old's death under investigation as Fiji records three more COVID deaths|Fiji records three deaths per day says Dr Fong|Test positivity now becoming immeasurable|Fiji to receive Morderna COVID-19 Vaccine|Fijians urged to get vaccinated as COVID cases continue to soar|Lami residents support vaccination drive|Namaka taxi drivers eager to get second jab|Organization provides ante-natal services|No jab, no job says PM|Deaths continue to increase|COVID case numbers remain above 700|Daily COVID case numbers to increase further|Lockdown will not kill the virus: Bainimarama|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Fines announced for individuals and businesses who don't adhere|Those cheating the system to be prosecuted|PM rubbishes vaccine misinformation|More COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines arrive from Australia|Health Ministry occupies more facilities for isolation|Tanoa Skylodge now a quarantine facility|Navua businesses remain open despite challenges|Navua NGO reaches out to people in isolation|More Fijians need to be vaccinated|Southern Division tops arrests for not wearing mask|
Full Coverage

Sports

Team Fiji safely in Japan

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 10, 2021 7:40 am

Team Fiji has safely arrived in Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games later next week.

Despite the pandemic and tight restrictions in place, spirits of the athletes are still high as they try and bring home a bag of medals.

Prime Minister of the country, Voreqe Bainimarama has encouraged and wished the athletes the best.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister reminded the athletes to not only represent the flag but to take pride in the values of the Fijian spirit.

“You honor your country by your effort by showing the world what kind of people we are in our play, in our sportsmanship and in our behavior on and off the field on behalf of every Fijian I must sincerely thank you for the sacrifices you have made and the hard work you have done to get to this point”

Chef de mission Patrick Bower says the team is taking extra precautionary measures to ensure they arrive and leave safely.

“those who are all going as part of the team have totally appreciated the effort and opportunity to get away from here and have some tine to train and to meet other athletes and just get ready to hit the ground in Tokyo”

The team arrived into Narita Airport yesterday and underwent a series of tests before they will travelled to Oita where they will be hosted ahead of the Olympic Games.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.