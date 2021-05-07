Home

Team Fiji remains positive

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 11, 2021 7:00 am

With two months away from the Tokyo Olympic Games, Team Fiji is confident more sports will be able to make it to the international meet.

At the moment, four sports including athletics, judo, swimming and archery still have a chance to compete at the world’s biggest sporting stage.

Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower says it would be a proud moment to see our athletes and flag at the Olympics opening ceremony knowing what the world is facing due to the pandemic.

‘We need to be very positive, it is a positive event the Olympics for the whole world and these athletes have strived for years to be on that platform to represent their country, to be on that platform at represent their country, that alone is a great achievement’.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe sought to ease worries over holding the Olympics during a pandemic.

Coe says that they take health concerns ‘seriously’ and the Tokyo Games could be held in a safe environment.

“The COVID protocols particularly that World Athletics have developed over the last one year and half by our health and science teams are extremely good at this have consistently helped deliver events in a safe and secure environment.”

Meanwhile, Tokyo remains under a state of emergency amid a rise in coronavirus infections, and surveys indicate a large majority of its citizens do not want the Games to go ahead.

But organizers have staged more than 11 test events in the last month and there have not been any reported coronavirus cases from them.

The Olympic Games is scheduled to start on July 23rd.

 

