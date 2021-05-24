Home

Sports

Team Fiji remains positive

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 23, 2021 12:32 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Team Fiji is constantly in touch with Japanese authorities and the Olympic Games committee in terms of player safety and wellbeing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chef de Mission Patrick Bower says they continue to plan and follow safety protocols before and after the games.

“There’s not a day that goes by that japan doesn’t get in touch with us in regards to ensuring that we’re all going to be abiding by the protocols that are required to keep us all safe and COVID-19 free”

Article continues after advertisement

Bower says the Fiji 7s teams who have already confirmed a place for the Olympics has taken the leading role in ensuring they maintain their bubble.

“They have maintained as best as possible with the circumstance to maintain their bubble, they are very concerned about their team”.

The Olympic Games is 30 days away and so far only rugby 7s for both men and women plus sailor Sophia Morgan have qualified.

