Team Fiji remains positive

Team Fiji is constantly in touch with Japanese authorities and the Olympic Games committee in terms of player safety and wellbeing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chef de Mission Patrick Bower says they continue to plan and follow safety protocols before and after the games.

“There’s not a day that goes by that japan doesn’t get in touch with us in regards to ensuring that we’re all going to be abiding by the protocols that are required to keep us all safe and COVID-19 free”

Article continues after advertisement

Some behind the scenes shots from our captain’s photoshoot today Stay tuned for the official photos shortly#OceaniaSevens #TownsvilleShines pic.twitter.com/k0v3Ohv7j9 — Oceania Rugby (@oceaniarugby) June 23, 2021

Bower says the Fiji 7s teams who have already confirmed a place for the Olympics has taken the leading role in ensuring they maintain their bubble.

“They have maintained as best as possible with the circumstance to maintain their bubble, they are very concerned about their team”.

Photos from #Fiji7s 🇫🇯 training sesssion yesterday at the Cowboys training facility in #Townsville Watch them in action this weekend at the #OceaniaSevens 🎟️ Tickets still available: https://t.co/Vu4Z85dzdf

📍 #QueenslandCountryBankStadium

📆 25-27 June pic.twitter.com/be7SLJ4VAq — Oceania Rugby (@oceaniarugby) June 22, 2021

The Olympic Games is 30 days away and so far only rugby 7s for both men and women plus sailor Sophia Morgan have qualified.