Sports

Team Fiji remains committed to Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 23, 2020 4:54 pm
Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower

Team Fiji at the moment remains committed to taking part at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Last week FASANOC announced their support to the International Olympic Committee’s decision to continue with the Games.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s gripping the world, Canada has become the first country to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower says they will await the IOC’s decision regarding the Olympic Games.

“All of the Oceania Countries said yes we will support what IOC is organizing and their move. And we will be behind them for our teams and our athletes to go the Olympics.”

Right now the Olympics is still scheduled to be held in June.

