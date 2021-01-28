Team Fiji ready for Queen’s Baton Relay

FASANOC has confirmed it will be ready to host the Queen’s Baton Relay which is expected to arrive in the country next year.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a Commonwealth Games tradition that celebrates and connects communities from across the Commonwealth countries during the build-up to the Games.

FASANOC Chief Executive, Lorraine Mar, says it’s always an honor to host the relay and activities have been planned for this.

However, all activities will be guided by COVID protocols.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will arrive in Fiji on the 13th of February next year.

It will spend three days in the culture and community.

The Relay begins on the 7th of next month at Buckingham Palace.

The Baton then begins an incredible 294-day journey through all nations and territories of the Commonwealth, arriving back in England in July 2022 in time for the Opening Ceremony on 28 July.