Team Fiji prioritizing for Games next year

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee will be prioritizing which sports they’ll take to the Pacific Mini Games and the Commonwealth Games next year.

With the financial constraints faced by the Association, FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says they are fortunate enough to get some assistance from Commonwealth Federation and the Games Organizing Committee for the Commonwealth Games.

As for the Pacific Mini Games, Mar says there is still no funding, so they will have to finance it themselves.

“We are under financial constraints and therefore if we can’t afford to go then we won’t go. But we are definitely we are going, it’s now based on how many athletes and which sports.”

So far nine sports have confirmed their participation in the Pacific Mini Games in the Northern Marianas next year.

This includes Athletics, Baseball, Para Athletics, Tennis, Triathlon, Va’a and Weightlifting.