Sports

Team Fiji prepares with strict protocols

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 21, 2021 12:41 pm
Pacific Mini Games Chef-De-Mission Ajay Ballu.

It will be a busy 2022 for Team Fiji as it gears up for back-to-back Games.

First up will be the Pacific Mini Games and then the Commonwealth Games.

Pacific Mini Games Chef-De-Mission Ajay Ballu says with COVID-19 still around, preparation is a challenge but they’ll have to overcome it.

Ballu says plans are in place for logistics and taking teams to and from the venues.

“We are looking at departing Fiji on the 10th of June considering that we’ll have five-day quarantine at Northern Marianas before the games actually start and then we return on the 26th of June 2022.”

The Games will begin on the 17th of June in Saipan, Northern Marianas.

The Mini-Games and Commonwealth Games will be held in a span of two months.

Athletics, Para Athletics, Baseball, Golf, Tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting and Va’a will be part of the Pacific Mini Games.

