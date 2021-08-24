Team Fiji part of colorful Paralympic Games opening

Team Fiji Paralympics team was part of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games opening last night.

Taveuni man Iosefo Rakesa was Team Fiji’s flag bearer as they were amongst more than 4000 athletes from around the world.

The Games began with an opening ceremony full of colour and celebration interjected with a touch of poignancy, a concept of ‘We Have Wings’ which organisers said was intended to raise awareness of the courage of Paralympians.

The Games officially begin today however Fiji’s Inosi Matea and Iosefo Rakesa will have their first events on the 30th of this month.