Athletics

Team Fiji para-athletes safe

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 26, 2021 5:47 am

Fiji’s para-athletes Inosi Matea and Iosefo Rakesa are safe in Tokyo after recent reports of an athlete testing positive for COVID-19 inside the Paralympic Village.

Matea and Rakesa attended the opening ceremony on Wednesday night which was also attended by the infected athlete.

Matea says daily testing rounds are being done and all results have come out negative.

Article continues after advertisement

“We get regular testing, so yesterday’s testing came out negative. I am not sure about today.”

An investigation is underway to identify anyone deemed to be in close contact with the unnamed athlete to ensure the virus does not spread.

Matea and Rakesa will begin their Olympic campaign next Tuesday in the Javelin and Shot put events.

 

