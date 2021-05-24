Team Fiji on focus for Tokyo

Team Fiji will be looking to stamp their mark at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the dates draw closer.

While the team is currently in pre-camp in Oita City, Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympics Committee President Makarita Lenoa delivered a motivating message to the team last night.

Lenoa reminded the athletes that they were there to serve a purpose, not as tourists but to display the very best effort.

“We are really just one, one body with different parts playing different roles but cohesively together and as one team”

Team Fiji is currently in pre-camp in Oita City before they travel to Tokyo at the end of this month to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.