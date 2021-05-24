Team Fiji official tests positive

A Team Fiji technical official to the Tokyo Olympic Games has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press statement, FASANOC says the official will no longer officiate at the Games.

The official was part of Team Fiji’s 96 hour isolation period ahead of their departure to Tokyo, Japan.

According to the Tokyo 2020 Games Playbook, athletes and officials are to adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols which include a 96-hour and 72-hour tests as those with positive results will unfortunately be denied entry into Japan.

The combined Team Fiji entourage, Technical Officials, Anti-Doping Officials and staff from the Oceania National Olympic Committees will depart Nadi at 11.55pm tomorrow for Tokyo.

Fiji Men’s and Women’s 7s teams, together with sprinter Banuve Tabakaucoro and swimmer Cheyenne Rova, will arrive into Nadi from Sydney tomorrow evening and will connect on the same flight to Japan.

Team Fiji’s COVID Liaison team has put in place strict departure countermeasures with all stakeholders to ensure the safety of all travelers.

The athletes and officials will travel to Oita for a two-weeks pre-Games Training Camp before marching into the Olympic Village ahead of their competitions.