Team Fiji now 23rd

[Source: Team Fiji / Facebook]

Fiji is now 23rd on the Commonwealth Games medal tally.

Team Fiji now have four medals, a silver each for our men’s and women’s sevens sides while Taniela Tainibogi won bronze in weightlifting.

Our latest medal was won this morning when flag bearer Naibili Vatunisolo finished third in the women’s discus throw F42-44/ 61-64 final.

Article continues after advertisement

Vatunisolo threw a distance of 23.71 metres in her third attempt.

Looking at the medal tally, Australia is still at the top with 50 gold, 42 silver and 40 bronze.

Hosts England is second with 42 gold, 44 silver and 32 bronze medals.

Canada is now third with 17 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze.