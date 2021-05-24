Home

Sports

Team Fiji not taking any risk

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 21, 2021 4:33 pm
Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower [middle] in Japan [Source: FASANOC]

Our athletes and officials are strictly following COVID-19 protocols in Japan ahead of the Olympic Games.

With the recent positive case in the Games village, Team Fiji management are closely monitoring our athletes.

Team Fiji will move into the Games village tomorrow.

Speaking from Japan, FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says Team Fiji is not taking any risks.

“We can’t even step out of the hotel, so we have to remain within the hotel, we can’t interact with the guests and we have our own lifts which are at the back of the house, and when the team’s go out for training in the Oita vehicles it’s through the back entrance of the hotel”.

Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower says the athletes are aware of the support from home and Fijians around the world

“With all of us here in Japan and those at back at home and abroad amidst all the difficulties we have faced with the COVID-19 issues your support and the sacrifices made by Team Fiji members will be remembered always”.

Some sports like football and baseball started today, however, the official opening ceremony will be held on Friday.

