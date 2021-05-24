Team Fiji look at other options for maritime athletes

Team Fiji is looking at other alternatives for athletes from the maritime islands who are will be part of the Commonwealth Games.

Following the Fiji National Sports Commission instructions for all sports to enter the ‘Amber’ level, athletes residing in the Maritime Islands would be barred from competing in any athletic event hosted outside of their zone.

Commonwealth Games Chef De Mission Sale Sorovaki says the onus is now on Team Fiji athletes who are in this predicament to seek alternative training opportunities.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports and recreation activities have come in with the ruling that traveling inter-island. That puts a bit of pressure for athletes over in the North in the outer islands and it is what it is.”

He adds one sport that has been impacted by the Fiji National Sports Commission’s protocol amendment is Weightlifting Fiji.

“We spoke with them last week, and they’ve got three lifters who are in the ranking they couldn’t go to Kazakhstan because of the restriction.”

The Commonwealth will be held in in Birmingham, England from July 28th to August 8th.