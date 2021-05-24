Team Fiji in top 50 at the moment

Fiji is currently 49th on the Olympic Games medal tally out of the 79 countries that have won medals so far.

Despite the challenges brought by the global pandemic, the Tokyo Games has been Team Fiji’s most successful outing after winning a gold and bronze medal.

There are a total of 205 countries taking part in the Games and 126 haven’t won a medal at the moment with four days of competition remaining.

China leads the table with 32 gold, 21 silver and 16 bronze while the USA is second 25 gold, 29 silver and 21 bronze medals.

Hosts Japan is now third with 20 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze followed by Australia who have 14 gold, 4 silver and 14 bronze.

Russia makes up the top five with 13 gold, 21 silver and 18 silver medals.

Meanwhile, the men’s 200 and 800 meters finals will be held later tonight.