NZ Doctor praises local medical workers|Controlling crowds at funerals becomes challenging|Market vendors urged to get vaccinated|New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis|SIDS COP26 attendance in limbo|There is no cure for COVID-19|NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca|New infections and deaths continue to rise|Increasing COVID death worries MOH|Unemployment assistance applications open next week|FNPF unemployment assistance to reopen on Monday|COVID Strain remain unchanged despite new variants|More COVID deaths reported in the West|82.6% of target population receives first COVID-19 jab|More ANZMAT personnel arrive|Military ICU used for COVID-19 treatment|FHEC calls for Higher Institutions to deliver NQs in counselling|Olympics amplify equality message says WHO|Two new COVID deaths with 632 new infections|Increasing number of COVID-19 deaths is concerning: Dr Fong|High uptake of moderna vaccine says Dr Rachel|Fiji's victory another reason to continue the COVID-19 fight: PM|24.5% of target population fully vaccinated|Informal settlements seek counselling|Safety a concern while distributing food ration|
Sports

Team Fiji in top 50 at the moment

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 4, 2021 4:59 pm

Fiji is currently 49th on the Olympic Games medal tally out of the 79 countries that have won medals so far.

Despite the challenges brought by the global pandemic, the Tokyo Games has been Team Fiji’s most successful outing after winning a gold and bronze medal.

There are a total of 205 countries taking part in the Games and 126 haven’t won a medal at the moment with four days of competition remaining.

China leads the table with 32 gold, 21 silver and 16 bronze while the USA is second 25 gold, 29 silver and 21 bronze medals.

Hosts Japan is now third with 20 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze followed by Australia who have 14 gold, 4 silver and 14 bronze.

Russia makes up the top five with 13 gold, 21 silver and 18 silver medals.

Meanwhile, the men’s 200 and 800 meters finals will be held later tonight.

