Team Fiji in action again tonight

Team Fiji will be in action again tonight at Commonwealth Games with our lawn bowlers leading the charge.

In the women’s fours semi-final, Sheral Mar, Loreta Kotoisuva, Radhika Prasad and Losalini Tukai will play South Africa at 7.30pm today.

At the same time, Semesa Naiseruvati, Martin Fong and David Aitcheson play their last match against Australia.

In boxing, Jone Davule meets Namibia’s Tryagain Ndevelo at 12.45am tomorrow in the featherweight category.

Swimmers are also in action with David Young, Epeli Rabua and Taichi Vakasama swimming in the men’s 50m breaststroke.

In the women’s 100m freestyle, Cheyenne Rova and Rosemarie Rova will be in action, while Temafa Yalimaiwai swims in the 100m men’s butterfly.

Kelera Mudunasoko takes part in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

On the medal tally, Team Fiji is 14th with two Silver medals. Australia leads with 22 gold, 13 silver and 17 bronze, while England is second with 11 gold, 16 silver and seven bronze.

New Zealand is third with 10 gold, five silver and four bronze medals.

You can watch the action from the games on FBC Sports.