Sports

Team Fiji hoping more athletes will qualify for Olympics

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 6, 2020 5:23 pm

Team Fiji is hoping all remaining sports still in contention for the Olympic Games will qualify for Tokyo 2020.

This includes; Karate, Judo, Table Tennis and Archery.

Chef de Mission Patrick Bower says our athletes are well supported and he is confident more sports will join rugby 7s at the Olympics next year.

‘We are hoping that they can all get on board and every means of them doing that with the financial support that’s been given by the Olympic Committee and FASANOC,and the people of Fiji and the Government of Fiji is tremendous and we would like to see all of them’.

The Fiji 7s and Fijiana sides have both qualified for the Olympic Games.

Both teams also made it to the Rio Games in Brazil in 2016.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held on July 24th to 9th August next year.

