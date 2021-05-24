Team Fiji hopes to inspire nation

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games is just two days away and Team Fiji is hoping they’ll inspire the country with their performances.

Our athletes will move into the Games village tomorrow, and despite the confirmed cases at the village, Team Fiji remains optimistic of an inspirational outing.

Every athlete participating in the Olympics has been affected by the pandemic in one way or another.

One such athlete is swimmer Taichi Vakasama who says that some people close to him are battling COVID-19 in the country.

”To everyone in Fiji, everyone I know please stay safe especially during this outbreak, I’ve heard a few of my friends in Suva have been affected by COVID-19 and hoping everyone affected by COVID-19 to recover fast and everyone else to be protected from the virus”‘.

Every Team Fiji athlete has a different story to tell and FASANOC Chief Executive, Lorraine Mar says the athletes’ journey to the Games has been challenging and Team Fiji is confident it’ll motivate both them and Fijians.

“We hope people would take inspiration from the resilience and the determination and the will of Team Fiji to represent their country well at this Games”.

The Olympic Games start on Friday and the men’s rugby 7s will kick off next Monday.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]