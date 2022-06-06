Team Fiji for Mini Games present i-Tatau

Team Fiji has been reminded to reflect on the struggles they faced while preparing for the Pacific Mini Games which commences on the 17th of this month.

The team presented its i-Tatau to the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the Statehouse today before departing for the Games in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands.

“My wish is for you when you go, go what you have been dreaming of, what you’re passionate about, what you have been through, and when you return come back here, I’ll be waiting for you.”

Ratu Wiliame says each and every player was chosen well before they were born to represent the country in sports.

He adds the nation’s blessings is already with the team and the onus is on them to do what they have to do.

The team leaves for Saipan on Saturday.