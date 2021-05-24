Team Fiji for Mini Games named

About 60 Team Fiji athletes have been named for the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas.

Chef de Mission Ajay Ballu today announced the final team submitted by eight sporting bodies.

Athletics, Para Athletics, Baseball, Golf, Triathlon, Tennis, Va’a and Weightlifting have confirmed their athletes.

Ballu says expectations are high for these athletes as a lot of money is spent on sending them to Northern Marianas.

“The main message is I want medals because we’re going to spend so much money – we don’t want to look bad. If we’re taking this people we should win medals or do their best so people will be happy”.

With the names released athletes and team officials will now have an opportunity to appeal their non-selection.

Ballu says under Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee’s selection justification policy, athletes who are not satisfied with the names released can send an appeal for the next 48 hours.

Ballu says they can appeal in writing, stating the reasons for the appeal by Thursday at 1pm.

TEAM FIJI FINAL NAMES SUBMISSIONS BY SPORT FOR AHTLETES & OFFICIALS