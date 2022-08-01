Team Fiji chess ready for Olympiad in India

Team Fiji in India [Source: Fiji Chess Federation / Facebook]

Nine chess players touched down in Chennai, India for the 44th World Chess Olympiad.

Players including Prashant Sarup, Avinesh Nadan, Candidate Master, Ronald Terubea, 16-year old Rudr Ravi Prasad, Prashil Prakash, Women’s FIDE Master, Kieran Lyons, Aarti Sewak, Cydel Kabrina Terubea and 15-year old Tanvi Radha Prasad are part of the 2000 participants event.

Head of delegation Ravikesh Prasad says they are hoping to have a decent outing.

Team Fiji is introducing 5-international debutantes in the Olympiad, which is also the youngest ever Open Team for the nation with Prashant Sarup on Board 1, Avinesh Nadan on Board 2, CM Ronald Terubea on Board 3, Rudr Prasad on Board 4 and Prashil Prakash in Reserve Board.

The Women’s team packs an experienced squad from Olympiads in Turkey, Norway and Azerbaijan, where WFM Kieran Lyons helms Board 1, Aarti Sewak is on Board 2, Cydel Kabrina Terubea handles Board 3 and Tanvi Radha Prasad defends Board 4 under Team Captain Ryan Lyons.