Team Fiji CdM raises concerns ahead of 2023 Pacific Games

Chef de Mission (CdM) Ajay Ballu hopes concerns raised by Team Fiji will be addressed in time for the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Ballu and Team Fiji administrator Jane Niubalavu attended the CdM meeting in Honiara last week along with other participating countries.

He says the major concerns are water, showers and toilets, money exchange, use of credit cards, rubbish, ice, laundromat, transport, food, internet connectivity, and health care to name a few.

Ballu also raised concerns on whether all the venues and the infrastructure would be ready in time for the Games with the expectation that 50 to 70 percent of work will be completed.

This will be the first time the Solomon Islands will host the Pacific Games.

It is expected that 24 countries and territories, who are members of the Pacific Games Association will participate in the Games including New Zealand and Australia.

The Solomon Islands Pacific Game will be held next year between November 19th and December 2nd.

