Team Fiji Baseball lost their first match at the Pacific Mini Games to Guam 13-3 in Saipan, in the Northern Marianas yesterday.

The boys put on a gutsy performance and gave Guam a good run for their money.

This will be Guam’s first win after losing to Northern Mariana Islands 4-1, in the opening game of the baseball tournament at the Pacific Mini Games.

Palau and Solomon Islands are also participating in the event.