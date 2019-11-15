Team Fiji athletes should know they are not alone: Mar

Team Fiji athletes will have to adjust themselves in the current situation so they don’t lose sight of their Olympics dream.

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar is optimistic our athletes will rise above the challenges and stay on track even with the restrictions in place.

Most of our Team Fiji athletes are not able to access training facilities due to the restrictions in place but Mar says that should not be an excuse.

Article continues after advertisement

‘I think it’s important for them to know that they not alone they have around them people who can help and we’ll definitely be reaching out to them’.

Mar adds even though the new dates for the Tokyo Olympics have been confirmed – but when will athletes get back to full training is unclear at the moment.

‘We don’t know how long we going to in this kind of environment we actually at the mercy of this pandemic’.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held on July 23rd to August 8th.