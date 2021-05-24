Team Fiji athletes safe at Olympics

Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower has given his assurance that athletes and officials are safe given the increasing number of COVID cases in Tokyo.

A total of more than 30 athletes was part of the 2020 Olympic Games with the Men’s 7s rugby team and Fiji Swimmer Taichi Vakasama already back in the country.

Fiji sprinter Banuve Tabakaucoro, swimmer Cheyenne Rova, the Fijiana 7s team, and officials are in Tokyo.

Bower says the athletes are well and they are looking forward to returning home.

“The cases here in the village. We have no problems in regards to COVID, linked up with any of our athletes. In our area we have other countries as well besides Australia. We have Kenya and few other countries, Tonga and so forth the Oceania countries. But none of the athletes and officials have been affected by covid.”

Team Fiji athletes are expected to return to Fiji next week.