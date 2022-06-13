Team Fiji athletes reminded to stay safe

[Source: FASANOC Fiji/ Facebook]

Some athletes will join Team Fiji in Saipan, Northern Marianas today ahead of the Pacific Mini Games.

These athletes include tennis reps William O’Connell and Sairoise Breen.

Most of our athletes and officials left the country for the Games on the weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Chef de Mission Ajay Ballu, it’s hot and humid in Saipan.

Ballu says they’ve have had a chat with athletes about staying hydrated, limit unnecessary movement and to also stay Covid safe.

Team Fiji has settled in well before the Games start on Friday.

The Games village officially opens tomorrow and teams are familiarizing themselves with the transport schedules, routes and time it takes to each venue.