Team Fiji Athletes commended

During the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic in Fiji, Olympic preparation is impossible, however, Team Fiji athletes have been commended for their willingness to keep on.

Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee Chief Executive Lorraine Mar commended the athletes who have come this far in trying to qualify.

Mar says that as the competition date draws nearer, the remaining athletes are determined to make the final Team Fiji squad.

“I really take my head off to these athletes who maintain their focus right from throughout all this time and I just wish them all the best in this last qualification period”

So far, only sailing and both men’s and women’s 7s teams have qualified for the Tokyo, Japan Olympic Games.