Team Fiji all set for Commonwealth Games

Para athlete Naibili Vatunisolo and lawn bowler Semesa Naiseruvati led Team Fiji at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games this morning in Birmingham, England.

Vatunisolo and Naiseruti were dressed in traditional masi attires while the athletes and officials were in Fiji’s traditional blue.

Fiji has 64 athletes across 12 sports including Athletics, Boxing, Judo, Lawn Bowls, Men’s and Women’s 7s, Squash, Table Tennis and Weightlifting.

This also includes Para Athletics and Para Table Tennis.

Judo athletes Tevita and Shanice Takayawa are carrying their family’s legacy in the sport.

Shanice is the daughter of Commonwealth Games gold medalist Nacanieli Takayawa and Tevita is her uncle.

Tevita says Judo runs in the family.

“My dad started judo in Fiji and the whole family just joined in. That’s how we are here now, it started off with the dad than my brothers and now it’s coming down to our third generation that’s here now at the Commonwealth Games. ”

Shanice says she’s excited to compete alongside her uncle.

“Amazing to be here with my family, representing the sport along with the other Team Fiji, I’m so grateful.”

Team Fiji has won a total of 15 medals in the Games with three gold, four silver and eight bronze.

The opening ceremony encompassed the historic events that took place in the city of Birmingham and throughout Britain over the years.

A total of 72 countries will compete in the Games.



