Team Fiji aims for better ranking in Pacific Games

Ajay Ballu

Improving the nation’s ranking in the Pacific Games is the main aim of Team Fiji next year in the Solomon Islands.

Fiji finished fifth overall in the Apia, Samoa Games in 2019 and Chef de Mission Ajay Ballu says they want to top the ranking at Honiara.

Ballu says the national federations know that the mission is to win.

“We don’t want to go for a holiday or as a tourist, we want to win medals. That was my message when we went to Saipan, I told my athletes that we are here to win medals so this is basically everything and we want to finish in the top three, hopefully we can be in number one.”

Ballu adds the national federations are to send in their selection criteria and it will be further scrutinized by FASANOC’s Selection Justification Commission.

Team Fiji is expected to take part in archery, athletics, basketball, bodybuilding, boxing, beach football, futsal, football, golf, hockey, karate, netball, outrigger canoeing, powerlifting, rugby sevens, sailing, swimming, volleyball, weightlifting, rugby league 9s, table tennis and taekwondo amongst others.

The Honiara, Solomon Island Pacific Games will be held in December 2023.