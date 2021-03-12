Talks to increase capacity to 75% underway

The National Sports Commission is in talks with the Ministry of Health on increasing the capacity during sporting events.

The 50% capacity restriction is still in place and the Commission is proposing to increase this to 75%.

Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey says the Ministry will make the final decision.

“Well I like to see the stadium at 75% instead of 50 but that’s up to the Ministry of Health to make those decisions.”

Mazey says talks on having a sports bubble continues with the aim of being able to host more international events locally.

He says a sports bubble may be the next way forward for all sporting federation particularly those who are having difficulties in qualifying for the Olympic Games.