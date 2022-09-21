Taking cricket to more girls

Developing cricket for young women, Cricket without borders is in Fiji strutting their bats against the national women’s side.

The Victoria, Australia based club was formed 11 years ago by Claire Cannon providing a pathway for young women and girls to learn and play cricket.

While it is an opportunity for the national women’s side to get game time, it opens the door for knowledge sharing and skills development.

Cannon says one of the main targets is to take the sport to more schools and reach out to as many girls as possible.

The team had its second match against Fiji yesterday and lost twice on both occasions.

They face off again for the third time today.