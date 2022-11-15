Takayawas to compete in Japan

National judokas Shanice (left) and Tevita Takayawa [Source: Fiji Judo Association]

National judokas Tevita and Shanice Takayawa have been kept busy as they continue their journey to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

After the Commonwealth Games in July, the Takayawas headed to the Oceania Judo Open tournament in Perth, Australia.

Tevita finished third in the Mens -100kg behind Great Britain’s Rhys Thompson and Germany’s George Udsilauri.

Shanice competed in the women’s 70kg and finished in 7th place.

Now the two will head to two more competitions both of which hold Olympic ranking points.

Next week on the 26th and 27th, they will be competing at the Tokyo Grand Slam in Japan.

This will be followed by an International Training camp.