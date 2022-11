[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Judoka athlete Tevita Takayawa finished with a bronze medal at the Oceania Judo Open tournament in Perth, Australia.

Takayawa finished third in the Mens -100kg behind Great Britain’s Rhys Thompson and Germany’s George Udsilauri.

Shanice Takayawa also competed in the event.

Takayawa finished 7th in the Women’s -70kg.