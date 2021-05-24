Home

Takayawa wants to lead by example

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 18, 2021 12:48 pm
Tevita Takayawa

Olympian Tevita Takayawa hopes to be a great role model to young Judokas in Fiji.

After his Olympics debut in Tokyo, Japan, he believes he has a huge responsibility.

The 25-year-old says he has a duty to lead by example as an Olympian.

“I have to always lead by example, I know that I’m not in Fiji but I have to show on my social media platform that I’m training and I’m always active so that the other judokas in Fiji could see that and do something about that”.

Takayawa says he has learnt a lot from Tokyo, going against some of the world’s great.

His elder brother Nacanieli Takayawa who also represented Fiji in the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympics says the family is proud of another Takayawa in the Olympic stage.

“It’s an achievement for Tevita and congratulate him for the hard work he has put in leading up to the Olympics and to qualify and be able to compete with the best of the best, I’m so happy for him and to reach the pinnacle of sports, what an awesome achievement”.

Fiji Judo has never missed out on any Olympic Games since 1984 and the goal is to continue with what has become a norm for the judokas.

Takayawa is currently in Japan on a break before continuing training.

