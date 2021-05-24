Takayawa qualifies for Olympics

Fijian Judoka Tevita Takayawa has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics according to the International Judo Federation website.

FASANOC is expected to be officially notified in the coming days about Takayawa’s qualification. Judo will be the third Team Fiji sport to make the Olympic Games on merit.

The other two sports are Rugby 7s and Sailing.

Takayawa, who is based in Japan also traveled to Budapest, Hungary to compete in the Judo World Championships.

This was the final qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which was held last week.

Takayawa competed in the 100kg category with 595 points.