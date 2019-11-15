Takayawa optimistic of Olympic qualification

Team Fiji Judoka Tevita Takayawa remains confident of qualifying for the 2021 Olympic Games after undergoing a knee surgery.

The Olympic hopeful sustained a knee injury earlier this year during an Olympic qualifying event he attended.

Currently studying in Japan, Takayawa says all scheduled training camps have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic adding it will not stop him from continuing his individual training and preparation towards the Games.

Like other athletes, the Tovu, Totoya, Lau lad had to find other alternative ways to supplement his preparation especially after gaining back confidence on his knee post-surgery.

Backed by his mentor and fellow Olympian Josateki Naulu, Takayawa says despite the current situation, athletes should continue training individually, work the hard yards and the results will take care of itself.

[Source: FASANOC]