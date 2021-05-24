Takayawa knocked out of Olympic Games

Fijian Judoka Tevita Takayawa has been knocked out of the Tokyo Olympic Games after being beaten by Serbian Aleksandar Kukolj in round 32 of the Men’s 100kg division today.

The 25-year-old lost to Kulkolj by 10-0 in the elimination round.

Takayawa is out of the competition and is now ranked 17th.

Kukolj will now continue on in the competition in the Elimination Round of 16.