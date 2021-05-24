Takayawa hopes to be the best

Young Fijian judoka Gerard Takayawa hopes to continually improve and become the best in his category.

The 15-year-old was nominated by Fiji Judo Association to attend the 2021 Sergei Judo Camp in Switzerland.

Olympian Tevita Takayawa accompanied his nephew to the Youth camp as his coach and manager.

Article continues after advertisement

Gerard says he was fortunate to be learning from the best coaches in Europe while making new friends with the athletes all over the world.

The youngster says the training styles were different to what he usually does back in Japan where he’s on a scholarship at Ryutsu Keizai University Kashiwa High School.

[Source: Fiji Judo Association]