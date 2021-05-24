Home

Sports

Takayawa family Olympics legacy continues

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
July 1, 2021 12:36 pm
Tevita Takayawa [Source: International Judo Federation]

It’s a special year for the Judo renowned Takayawa family as another member will continue their Olympics legacy at the Tokyo Games.

A member of the Takayawa family has been competing at the Games since 1984.

First it was their dad Viliame Takayawa before his son Nacanieli competed in the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympics, and now the youngest, Tevita will carry on the family’s legacy in Tokyo, Japan.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to FBC Sports, Nacanieli says the plan started after the Rio Olympics in 2016, for Tevita to take Fiji Judo to the next level.

“After 2016, Josateki Naulu was stepping down, our focus was on Tevita to compete last year and at the end of 2019 he had an injury and we are thankful they moved the competition to another year and as a family we are so happy that he has qualified.”

He says hard-work and support were key factors in his qualification.

“Thankful for that scholarship in Ryutsu Keizai University that has enabled him to practice at that elite level and competition. The support from here which has enabled him to qualify and also through his hard-work and the support.”

Takayawa will be joined by the rest of the Team Fiji squad in Japan on the 9th of next month.

Fiji Judo has never missed out on any Olympic Games since 1984 and the goal is to continue with what has become a norm for the judokas.

